Sudanese President Leaves Hospital After Heart Procedure
Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterisation according to agency report on Friday.
“The Presidency confirmed that Al Bashir has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterisation at Royal Care hospital and the results were very reassuring,’’ a presidency official told the news agency,
He said that the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure. (Reuters/NAN)
