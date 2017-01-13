Pages Navigation Menu

Sudanese President Leaves Hospital After Heart Procedure

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa, News

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir gestures during a joint press conference with Italian Premier Romano Prodi, not seen, at the end of their meeting at Chigi palace, Premier's office, in Rome, Friday, Sept. 14, 2007. President Omar al-Bashir, who came to power in 1989 in a military and Islamic coup, arrived in Rome a few weeks before the expected deployment of an international peacekeeping force to try to improve the security situation in the war-ravaged western Sudanese region of Darfur. More than 200,000 people have died and 2.5 million have been uprooted since ethnic African rebels in Darfur took up arms against the Arab-dominated Sudanese government in 2003. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterisation according to agency report on Friday.

“The Presidency confirmed that Al Bashir has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterisation at Royal Care hospital and the results were very reassuring,’’ a presidency official told the news agency,

He said that the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure. (Reuters/NAN)

