Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sugarboy – Dada Omo (Prod. DJ Coublon)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

G-Worldwide act Sugarboy welcomes fans into the New Year with a new single titled “Dada Omo”. The mid-tempo pop song which was written by Sugarboy was produced by Dj Coublon who has been responsible for most of the hit songs to have come out of the label and a beautiful guitar skills was demonstrated by Fiokee. The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.