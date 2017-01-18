Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suicide car bombing kills 47 at Malian military camp

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A suicide car bombing killed 47 people at a military camp in the northern Malian city of Gao on Wednesday, government spokesperson Mountaga Tall said. The statement said the death toll included five suicide bombers. The army confirmed the death toll and said 115 people had also been injured.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.