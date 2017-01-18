Suicide car bombing kills 47 at Malian military camp

A suicide car bombing killed 47 people at a military camp in the northern Malian city of Gao on Wednesday, government spokesperson Mountaga Tall said. The statement said the death toll included five suicide bombers. The army confirmed the death toll and said 115 people had also been injured.

