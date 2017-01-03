Sule Lamido says only God can stop him from replacing Buhari as president in 2019

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has declared that only God can stop him from becoming Nigeria’s president in 2019, if he decides to contest. According to The Sun, Lamido made this claim on Sunday night, after policemen were reportedly deployed to Bamaina village of Birnin Kudu, to stop a rally organized by youths urging […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

