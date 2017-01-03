Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sule Lamido says only God can stop him from replacing Buhari as president in 2019

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has declared that only God can stop him from becoming Nigeria’s president in 2019, if he decides to contest. According to The Sun, Lamido made this claim on Sunday night, after policemen were reportedly deployed to Bamaina village of Birnin Kudu, to stop a rally organized by youths urging […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Sule Lamido says only God can stop him from replacing Buhari as president in 2019

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.