Sule Lamido says only God can stop him from replacing Buhari as president in 2019
Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has declared that only God can stop him from becoming Nigeria’s president in 2019, if he decides to contest. According to The Sun, Lamido made this claim on Sunday night, after policemen were reportedly deployed to Bamaina village of Birnin Kudu, to stop a rally organized by youths urging […]
Sule Lamido says only God can stop him from replacing Buhari as president in 2019
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG