Sultan attributes security challenges to injustice – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Sultan attributes security challenges to injustice
The Nation Newspaper
Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar yesterday attributed security challenges facing the country to injustice. He conceded that frictions exist among Christians, Muslims and various ethnic groups. The Sultan spoke in Ilorin at a two-day …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG