Sultan College At 50: Tambuwal, Sultan, Others To Attend

Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, including prominent personalities across Nigeria and neighbouring countries of Niger, Cameroon, Benin and Ghana are expected to attend the fifty years anniversary of one of the oldest Colleges in Sokoto state, the Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto, named after the late Sir Abubakar Saddiq III, the 17th Sultan of Sokoto.

The occasion is to be organised by the Sultan Abubakar College Old Boys Association (SACOBA) and will commence by 10:00 am on Sunday the 22nd of January, 2017 at the school’s premises in Sokoto.

Highlights of the occasion includes the commissioning of a 12-beds Clinic constructed by the Old Boys of the College which cost about 19 million naira by Governor Tambuwal.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, a son to the late Sultan Abubakar Saddiq III will serve as the Father of the Day, while a former governor of the old Sokoto state and the Pioneer Principal of the College, Dr Garba Nadama will chair the occasion.

The college has produced thousands of students who have served and are still serving in different capacities in the public, private and charity sectors of development within and outside the Nigeria.

