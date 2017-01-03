Sultan of Sokoto Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Monday condemned the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The NSCIA Director of Administration, Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, in a statement quoted the Sultan as describing the killings currently going on in Southern Kaduna as unjust, heinous and dastardly acts of destructions of lives and property.

The NSCIA was particularly grieved that at the last count, no fewer than 808 lives of innocent Nigerian lives have been lost while nothing less than 57 Nigerians have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The NSCIA denounced these events in its entirety particularly because they ran contrary to fundamental Islamic law which ordains human life to be sacred and strongly forbids its unlawful destruction except for a just course.

Quoting from the Holy Quran, the Sultan said: “If anyone slew a person –unless it be for murder or for spreading mischief on the land- his punishment would be as if he slew humanity as a whole and if anyone saved a life, his reward would be as if he saved the lives of humanity as a whole.”

The NSCIA called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to, as a matter of urgency, step into the situation and put a stop to what it as inhuman and barbarous state of anomie.

“The NSCIA would like the federal and Kaduna State governments to go a step further by proffering lasting solutions to these recurrent acts of hate and savagery in Southern Kaduna.

“We also wish to call on the federal government to objectively investigate the matter and prosecute whoever that is found guilty irrespective of the person’s tribe, creed and/or social status.

“We urge all Nigerians to continue to promote justice, preach, teach and live in peace with one another.

“We enjoin all Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used by forces of evil some of which may hide behind tribal, political or even religious garbs to perpetrate these heinous acts,” he said.

