Sultan To Muslims: Pray For Peace, Security In Southern Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday call on Muslims to intensify prayers for the restoration of peace and security in Southern part of Kaduna State.

Sultan, in a statement signed by the JNI’s Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu also called on all and sundry to be “calm, restraint, eschew bitterness and discard all forms of hate speeches.”

He affirmed the efforts of the JNI leadership striving towards achieving a sustainable peaceful co-existence.

He equally urged security agencies to always take proactive measures in order to nip in the bud future occurrences of sectarian violence in troubled areas.

According to Sultan, there is a need for “responsible and responsive” leadership in addressing issues as they unfold so as to find lasting peace in our country.

The Sultan also maintained that Nigerians should learn to be patient with one another, “live together in peace, harmony and mutual respect in order to move the country forward.”

He implores government to step up its efforts in discharging her primary constitutional role of providing security and be just in dealing with the citizenry without fear or favour.

