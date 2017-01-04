Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sultan’s visit to Enugu united Christians, Muslims — Bishop Chukwuma – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Sultan's visit to Enugu united Christians, Muslims — Bishop Chukwuma
Vanguard
ENUGU—The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has noted that the visit of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, to Enugu has allayed fears among the Igbo and …
Archbishop implores FG to grant amnesty to Nnamdi Kanu to douse tensionThe Eagle Online

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.