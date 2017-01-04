Sultan’s visit to Enugu united Christians, Muslims — Bishop Chukwuma

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has noted that the visit of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, to Enugu has allayed fears among the Igbo and fostered unity between the Christians and the Muslims.

He added that the Sultan took time to explain certain issues to leaders of both the Christian and Muslim community bordering on security, peace and national unity, emphasizing that they understood themselves after the dialogue.

The cleric also extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities, describing him as the most friendly governor who remains committed to the welfare of the people, in spite of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Archbishop Chukwuma said that Ugwuanyi has inspired the people of the state through his humility, peaceful disposition, closeness to God and good governance, adding that the people will remember him for the legacies he will be leaving behind after his time in office.

“The governor has been so friendly, so good and takes everything so easy and shows concern for people’s affairs. I have never seen any governor that is as friendly as this governor. That is how to govern because our Lord Jesus Christ lowered Himself for him to be exalted,” Archbishop Chukwuma said.

The Archbishop spoke at the New Year prayer session to mark the official resumption of work at the Government House, Enugu.

The cleric commended the governor for sustaining the New Year prayer and urged him not to be afraid to take tough decisions that are in the overall interest of the people.

“We want to thank you for the courage you have demonstrated in handling the problem of the New Artisan Market, Enugu.

“Sometime ago, we were so much apprehensive of what will be your stand concerning this market. It was becoming a menace , with people taking laws into their hands, culminating in the killing of a policeman.

”So we support the closure of the market and call for its relocation to improve the security of the state,” the Archbishop declared.

On the 2017 budget, the Archbishop told the governor to be courageous in its implementation when passed, urging the people to pay their taxes to improve the government’s revenue base and enable it sustain developmental projects across the state.

In his remark, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the Archbishop, other clerics, Ministers, government officials and civil servants for participating in the prayer session and pledged not to “allow the prevailing harsh economic climate in the country prevent us from attaining the lofty objectives that we have set out for the benefit of our people.”

He added that the 2017 Budget estimates was articulated to create an environment that will further encourage full development of the state’s human and natural resources towards the rebuilding of its vital infrastructure in all sectors and across the state.

The post Sultan’s visit to Enugu united Christians, Muslims — Bishop Chukwuma appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

