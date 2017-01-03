Pages Navigation Menu

Sunday Oliseh Makes History in the Netherlands

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh has commenced full training with his new club, Fortuna Sittard. Oliseh, who made history as the first African to ever manage a club in the Netherlands said he applied for the job directly, rather than through his agent. The former Ajax and Juventius midfielder told Fortuna Sittard’s …

The post Sunday Oliseh Makes History in the Netherlands appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

