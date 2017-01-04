Sunderland Turn Down West Ham’s £6m For Jermaine Defoe
Sunderland have turned down West Ham’s ambitious £6m for 34-year-old England striker, Jermaine Defoe. Although Sunderland have struggled this season, Defoe has been their savior on quite a few occasions, recently converting two penalties as they salvaged a 2-2 draw against Liverpool. West Ham have also struggled this season and there’s no doubt that they need …
