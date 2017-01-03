Pages Navigation Menu

Sundowns’ Uzoenyi training with former club – Sport24

Jan 3, 2017


Sundowns' Uzoenyi training with former club
Cape Town – Nigeria international Ejike Uzoenyi says he is training with former team Enugu Rangers, but insists that he is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns. The 24-year-old secured a lucrative contract with the Chloorkop-based outfit in 2014
