Sunmbo Adeoye and husband expecting a child (Photo) – NAIJ.COM

As 2face's baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye celebrated her first child Nino Idibia's birthday on Sunday,January 15, she also announced she's expecting her third child, the first with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye. Sunmbo Adeoye and husband expecting a …
