Sunmbo Adeoye and husband expecting a child (Photo) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Sunmbo Adeoye and husband expecting a child (Photo)
As 2face's baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye celebrated her first child Nino Idibia's birthday on Sunday,January 15, she also announced she's expecting her third child, the first with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye. Sunmbo Adeoye and husband expecting a …
