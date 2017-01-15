Sunmbo Adeoye Reveals She’s Expecting Another Child on Her First Son Nino Idibia’s Birthday – Bella Naija
Bella Naija
Sunmbo Adeoye Reveals She's Expecting Another Child on Her First Son Nino Idibia's Birthday
Bella Naija
As Sunmbo Adeoye celebrated her first child Nino Idibia's birthday today, she also announced she's expecting her third child, the first with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye. #FLASHBACK Do you understand the integrity of our God? He said In Exodus …
