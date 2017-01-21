Sunny Neji, Tade Ogidan, Sani Danja, others endorse Lodios.com

By ADERONKE ADEYERI

Celebrities, including award-winning singers Sunny Neji, Obiwon, Sani Danja and producers Tade Ogidan and Zeb Ejiro have shown delight at the launch of lodios.com, a digital entertainment content platform.

The newly-minted audio visual platform, lodios.com aims at giving unforgettable experience to entertainment lovers via a medley of exciting, crystal clear music content, inspirational talks, comedies and box office movie hits, among others.

The event, which held today at the Sheraton Hotel saw a mix of musicians, movie actors, producers, and industry stakeholders among others. The attendees hailed the birth of lodios.com at a time Nigeria’s entertainment industry is needful of innovative marketing strategy for copyright music and movie production and distribution.

Mrs Teniola Stuffman, VAS2NETS Business Development Director, said the platform “provides solutions to enrich leisure time at an affordable price. We discovered that having a one-stop shop for various genres of entertainment content will make life better”.

Other guest celebrities in attendance that enthused the new platform include Olasco Films Producer, Olatunji Balogun, Nigerian actor Lanre Balogun among others.

Currently running on the platform are popular songs of Seyi Shay, Jaywon, Sunny Neji and Illrymz (Contagious TV) among others. Also, movies, such as Benevolence, Sisi Karo and Pure Honey are available for free, while offer lasts a month. The movie, Benevolence was nominated for ‘Most Inspirational Feature Film’ at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, in April 2016. Also, subscribers have a potpourri of Nollywood movies (English and Yoruba genres), as well various comedy skits, like the Ushbebe collections, to choose from.

Moreso, the platform ensures there is something for everyone, including inspirational content. Pastor Goke Coker’s God’Fessions series running on the platform mopped over 3 million ringtone subscriptions in 2016.

lodios.com’s charges are pocket-friendly and go for as low as N50 per music or movie, while the platform also offers opportunity for fans to buy or rent movies.

The post Sunny Neji, Tade Ogidan, Sani Danja, others endorse Lodios.com appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

