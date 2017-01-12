Super Eagles Move Up One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have move up one place to 50th in the latest FIFA World Ranking. The Eagles who will miss the 2017 African Cup of Nations also moved up to 7th in the African chart. Senegal and Ivory Coast remained Africa’s top two teams while Egypt are now Africa’s third best team overtaking rivals,…

The post Super Eagles Move Up One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

