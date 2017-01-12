Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles Move Up One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have move up one place to 50th in the latest FIFA World Ranking. The Eagles who will miss the 2017 African Cup of Nations also moved up to 7th in the African chart. Senegal and Ivory Coast remained Africa’s top two teams while Egypt are now Africa’s third best team overtaking rivals,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Super Eagles Move Up One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.