Super Eagles would have struggled at AFCON 2017 – Garba Lawal
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles would have struggled at AFCON 2017 – Garba Lawal
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Nigeria international, Garba Lawal, has claimed that the Super Eagles would have had it rough if they qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The Eagles missed out on qualification to Egypt on head-to-head. Lawal, who played in …
