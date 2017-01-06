Super Falcons Asisat Oshaola Says Female Players Deserve More
The CAF Female player of the year, Asisat Oshaola who also plays for Arsenal ladies has insisted that African female football players deserve more. Oshaola was one of the most influential players who powered Nigeria’s Super Falcons to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in 2016. Despite winning the title, the players were owed …
