Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Sports To Pay Joseph Yobo N7m As AFCON Commentator

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Leading soccer channel Super Sports will pay ex-Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo N7m as a pundit for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017). AFCON 2017 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 in Gabon and Super Sports have lined up Yobo as one of the pundits for the tournament. The former Everton and Norwich…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Super Sports To Pay Joseph Yobo N7m As AFCON Commentator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.