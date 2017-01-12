Super Sports To Pay Joseph Yobo N7m As AFCON Commentator

Leading soccer channel Super Sports will pay ex-Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo N7m as a pundit for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017). AFCON 2017 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 in Gabon and Super Sports have lined up Yobo as one of the pundits for the tournament. The former Everton and Norwich…

