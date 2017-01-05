Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Support Mudavadi or ‘you’ll be our enemy’ – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Support Mudavadi or 'you'll be our enemy'
The Star, Kenya
ODM deputy party leader and also Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya , Bungoma govrnpr hopefil Alfred Khangati, Webuye west 2017 MP aspirant on ODM party Kelly Walubengo, ODM MCAs and officials at Dinaa area in Webuye west constituency …
Musalia Mudavadi is our project as official Luhya spokesmanThe Standard (press release)
Oparanya warns leaders against opposing Mudavadi's appointmentHivisasa.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.