Support Okowa, Nwaboshi begs Delta Royal Fathers

In a bid to ensure a clean slate and a better platform for unity and development in the state, the Senator representing Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, yesterday enjoined traditional rulers on their continuous support and synergy with the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led government. This is coming on the heels of recent alleged misunderstanding and tension between the Senator and traditional rulers of Anioma origin.

Nwaboshi while pleading with them to let bygones be bygones during a party he organized in Owa Oyibu for Delta North traditional rulers yesterday, stated that he would not, in good faith, disregard the summons of his royal fathers.

He appealed to them to continue to support the Senator Okowa led government which he described as quintessential and a government with the interest of the people at heart. The Senator said, “I thank you for your support. It is not an easy thing to dine with kings. I apologize for the alleged insubordination assumptions. I must also commend governor Okowa for his ability to deliver on his mandate in the face of the unfriendly economy.

He is somebody we should be proud of. The next time we come together we hope, would be to discuss his second term plans.”

The post Support Okowa, Nwaboshi begs Delta Royal Fathers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

