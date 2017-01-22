Supreme, Appeal courts to get full complement of judges – Nigerian govt

A minister commended the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

The post Supreme, Appeal courts to get full complement of judges – Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

