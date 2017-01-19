Surfing In Lagos – Lagos Surf Mission
Photographs and words by Alan van Gysen
When you think Lagos, Nigeria the last thing that comes to mind is surfing. Especially surfing in a clean, picturesque paradise just a short boat ride away from one of the worlds busiest cities. Likewise when you think of surfing the first thing that usually comes to mind is Hawaii, Australia or Indonesia – definitely not Lagos. But surfing in Lagos is alive and very well, thanks to a small group of dedicated locals and the extremely unique geography of the man-made walls on Tarkwa Island. Here you will find two of West Africa’s best waves – Tarkwa Bay and Lighthouse. Two of the worlds most unique wedges where open ocean swells from the Atlantic crash into the walls of Tarkwa and refract backwards to create an a-frame wedge on which surfers can catch the perfect waves that so many are starting to take notice of.
Recently a small group of traveling surfers from around the world met with local residents and surfer John Micheletti to experience and share the good waves on offer during the dry season with local Tarkwa surfers. What they found pleasantly surprised them at every turn and left them with a new-found appreciation and love for Lagos, Nigeria. Something that they hope to share with the surfing world outside of Africa to bring others to Africa in years to come. Standby for their full story in video and in print soon. Enjoy these striking visuals until then…
French-Caribbean William Aliotti greets his first Nigerian sunrise at Lighthouse on Tarkwa Island where one of Lagos’s best waves can be found.
Tarkwa Bay local Godpower Pekipuma lives the surf lifestyle and is one of the original local Nigerian surfers. A natural leader within his community, he coaches and guides both old and young aspiring surfers.
When you think of surf perfection – warm, clean and uncrowded, you would be surprised to find that Lagos is holding such a gem within it’s busy reach. Lighthouse looking so inviting.
William Aliotti inside the jewel of the surfing experience – picture perfect tube at Lighthouse.
With the discovery and interest of waves in Lagos, surf tourism has suddenly sprung up and is starting to create jobs for the local people surrounding the waves. Two young boys cut open coconuts for the traveling surfers.
Money exchange. Traveling surfers inject much needed money into the local economy.
William Aliotti slides into a sunrise morning tube at Lighthouse on Tarkwa Island. This is the dream of every surfer.
American surfer Luke Davis celebrates arriving in Lagos, Nigeria and finding amazing waves to surf.
Local rising star from Tarkwa Manuel catches a beautiful evening wave at Tarkwa Bay. He is one of the most exciting new talents to emerge from the community on Tarkwa under the guidance and tutelage of John Micheletti and Godpower Pekipuma.
A local boy from Tarkwa showing off a new surfboard traveling surfer William Aliotti lent him for the afternoon. One of the biggest challenges for local surfers in Lagos is getting new equipment and repairing damage old equipment.
Godpower Pekipuma rides a beautiful wave at his home on Tarkwa, the place he grew up surfing as a young boy and where he now earns a small income thanks to his surf company and coaching GP Surfing.
Local talent Manuel walking proudly in Tarkwa Bay with his new surfboard donated by surfboard company Firewire and traveling surfers.
The post Surfing In Lagos – Lagos Surf Mission appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
Related