Surfing In Lagos – Lagos Surf Mission

Photographs and words by Alan van Gysen

When you think Lagos, Nigeria the last thing that comes to mind is surfing. Especially surfing in a clean, picturesque paradise just a short boat ride away from one of the worlds busiest cities. Likewise when you think of surfing the first thing that usually comes to mind is Hawaii, Australia or Indonesia – definitely not Lagos. But surfing in Lagos is alive and very well, thanks to a small group of dedicated locals and the extremely unique geography of the man-made walls on Tarkwa Island. Here you will find two of West Africa’s best waves – Tarkwa Bay and Lighthouse. Two of the worlds most unique wedges where open ocean swells from the Atlantic crash into the walls of Tarkwa and refract backwards to create an a-frame wedge on which surfers can catch the perfect waves that so many are starting to take notice of.

Recently a small group of traveling surfers from around the world met with local residents and surfer John Micheletti to experience and share the good waves on offer during the dry season with local Tarkwa surfers. What they found pleasantly surprised them at every turn and left them with a new-found appreciation and love for Lagos, Nigeria. Something that they hope to share with the surfing world outside of Africa to bring others to Africa in years to come. Standby for their full story in video and in print soon. Enjoy these striking visuals until then…

