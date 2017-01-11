Surprise, Surprise – Local Kids Would Rather Be Lashed

There are hordes of people who grew up with corporal punishment – but as the years went by the world became a whole lot more PC.

Belts, bats and whatever else became the teacher’s weapon of choice to enforce discipline is very much outdated – and outlawed for about 20 years.

But not everyone agrees with, or practices the law, in South Africa.

A study which took place in KwaZulu-Natal last year found that pupils would rather be beaten than have their parents come in. They also saw it as a part of their teacher’s role, explains TimesLive:

“Especially with African learners, some like that sort of punishment. They seem to prefer that to having their parents called to the school,” a teacher told academics from the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. “Sometimes learners, particularly black learners, will encourage the teacher to beat them, pointing out that they are misbehaving because they are not beaten. When I first came to this school, they used to encourage me to beat them as their previous teacher did,” the teacher is quoted as saying.

The principal of one of the schools involved in the study told the researchers:

“The main problem is that the law is against something which has been done for centuries. The parents use [corporal punishment] at home. These learners know how they are punished at home when they misbehave.”

A pupil at one of the schools said violence was part of his culture.

“We are beaten all the time. Teachers use a hose pipe.”

Of course, teachers are able to continue with these methods as there is a lack of accountability or enforcement of the law, even though last year the SA Council of Educators reported a total of 267 cases of corporal punishment and assault by teachers.

Council CEO Rej Brijraj explained, however, that many complaints were abandoned:

It can happen that you have a slow response rate … which often leads to people giving up on pursuing the matter.

Of course, the requirement of such extensive use of corporal punishment in the classroom stems from greater problems, and banning them sure hasn’t changed any of that.

South Africa really starts need to looking at the root of its problems. And soon.

[source:timeslive]

