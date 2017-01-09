Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Survey Shows PMI Rose Five-month High in December – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


China Daily

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Survey Shows PMI Rose Five-month High in December
Nigeria Today
The Stanbic IBTC's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has indicated that the index attained a five month high, which was a reflection of an improvement in the macroeconomy. This emerged after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that its …
Here is why markets care what businesses are buyingBusiness Standard
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) December 2016 ReportLeadership Newspapers
16 sectors record growth in December Asia PMINikkei Asian Review
China Daily
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.