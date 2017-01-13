Suspected Armed Hoodlums Raid Clergyman, Rev. Sisters In Delta

…GIRL, 15 YRS OLD, FOUND DEAD 2 WKS AFTER DECLARED MISSING

…MAN JAILED FOR SIX MONTHS FOR STEALING PALM FRUITS

Barely two weeks after the successful robbery operation at the residence of a renowned Bishop of the Anglican Communion in Oleh, (name withheld), Delta State where valuable items worth millions of naira were carted away by yet unidentified armed hoodlums, another suspected hoodlums yesterday in the early hours allegedly raided the Catholic Communion.

Though reports said there was no casualties recorded, but the hoodlums were said to be very brutal aimed with guns/cutlasses as they gained entrance into the Catholic lodge of the Reverend Sisters behind our Lady of Visitation Nursery and Primary School and allegedly held the security men at the gate at gun point that paved free way for their entrance to the lodge.

They were said to have robbed everybody on sight especially those with cell phones and ordered them to lie on the floor while their operation lasted. Reverend Sister Anthonia Akpare who confirmed the robbery incident to our reporter, said: “I had to be pleading with the hoodlums not to kill anybody as we all surrender our cell phones, money and other valuables”

Disclosing that the matter was reported to the police at Oleh Police Division where the matter is being investigated. In a swift reaction, Police Officers at the Oleh Police Division who did not want their names in the print, confirmed that investigation was ongoing on the robbery incident, adding no arrest had been made.

Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka also confirmed that investigation was ongoing as no arrest had been made yet. Meanwhile, tragedy struck in the early hours of on Thursday in Erawha community Isoko North Local Government Area of the state when a 15-year old girl, Ese Arioyor was found dead two weeks after she was declared missing by her parents.

It was gathered that the girl left home on the fateful day to an undisclosed destination, only for her decomposing body to be recovered behind a dilapidated building in the same community after two weeks searched.

Her father, Mr. Ariyor told our reporter that the girl was in JSS 2 before her untimely death, adding that the matter had been reported to the police at the State CID.

But Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, the Police Image Maker in the state confirmed that investigation was ongoing in the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

In another development, a magistrate court sitting in Koko, Warri-North Local Government Area of Delta State, has sentenced a young man in his 30’s, Joseph Shegun, to six months imprisonment, with an option of fine to the sum of N15, 000 cash, for stealing fresh palm fruits stocked in a 50 liters keg, valued at N10, 000, belonging to PRESCO NIG. PLC Ajagbodudu.

The accused, Joseph, and harvester working with PRESCO, was sentenced on a one count charge of stealing his employer’s property. The Prosecutor, Corporal Gabriel Akpo told the court that Joseph was caught with the fresh palm fruits at about 6.15am on January 9, 2017 by a vigilant team attached to the palm plantation, and reported at about 08.45hours by one Festus Edejor (male). Akpo said the scene of the crime was visited immediately and the accused was charged to court without further delay.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Atugbokoh Franca, sentenced the accused to six months imprisonment, which she said is concurrent, and an option of fine of the sum N15, 000 that is cumulative.

Stung Ikoh said that the exhibits tendered and received by the court as exhibits a, b and c; exhibits b, 50 liters containing fresh palm fruits should be returned to the owner, PRESCO NIG PLC, and that exhibit c; an unregistered white daylong motorcycle used for stealing exhibit b by the accused and belonging to him, be sold and the proceeds paid into government treasury.

Also, three criminal cases were brought before the Magistrate Court, Koko, on Monday, January 9, 2017 for the arraignment of the accused persons. Criminal case number one, MCK/1c/2016 was filed on February 23, 2016, with Police versus Mene Jaja and another.

The accused persons; Mene Jaja and another have been charged with conspiracy to commit felony and malicious damage. However, the case which is patterned for continuation, had witnesses to testify in court, but was later adjourned to February 6, 2017 because the counsel to the accused was absent in court.

The second case MCK/2c/2016 was filed on June 27, 2016 under section 390(9) criminal case is police versus Emmanuel Onomleur and another.

The accused persons in police custody have been charged with stealing of two Nokia phones valued at N10, 000 a cash sum of N30, 000. The case was adjourned because the accused persons were not brought to court by the warden.

Case number three, Police versus Oriri Francis, was filed on September 29, 2013 under section 516(a) and 390(4) of the criminal case. Meanwhile, the accused, Oriri Francis is being charged with conspiracy to commit felony and forgery, and witnesses have been brought forward to testify.

The case is being patterned for final report of settlement, but later adjourned to February 6, 2017, because the accused and defense counsel was absent from court.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

