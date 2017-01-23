Suspected car thief fingers popular Ladipo spare parts dealer – Vanguard
Suspected car thief fingers popular Ladipo spare parts dealer
Vanguard
LAGOS—A 33-year-old barber, who was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, while fleeing with vandalised vehicles parts from a company in Victoria Island, Lagos, has alleged that a spare parts dealer at the popular Ladipo International …
