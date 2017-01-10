Suspected cultists abduct, gang-rape girl in Benue

The report said the victim, who went into a coma after the rape, is being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.The victim’s father, Mr. Terlanga Ugba, told newsmen at the hospital in Makurdi yesterday that his daughter left home around 11:00a.m. last Thursday to buy some tailoring materials for her sewing work but never returned.

Ugba said they searched for her in the hospitals, churches and friends’ houses but did not find her until the following day when he lodged a formal complaint with the Katsina-Ala Police Station.

He narrated that a church member later called to inform him that she saw his daughter with a suspected notorious cult member (name withheld).Ugba said he organised another search party on receiving the phone call to comb all the criminal hideouts in Katsina-Ala until they found the girl being dragged out from one of the hideouts by the riverbank to cover tracks of the crime.

He said the search party arrested the suspect with the help of some commercial motorcycle riders, who took him and the girl to the police station. According to him, he was later asked by the police to take the girl to the hospital for medical attention while they detained the suspect.

He rushed his daughter to Nguher Clinic, Katsina-Ala, in a semi-conscious state where she narrated her ordeal to him and the doctor on call. According to the victim, she was abducted by a group of boys as soon as she stepped into their street on the fateful day.

She said she was blindfolded and taken to an unknown place where they gave her four injections.She told her father and the doctor that she was not given water or any food for the two days they kept her there, adding that they forced her to smoke weeds while they took turns to rape her.

She added that the suspects, three in number, told her that she was always snubbing them whenever they needed her attention, which was why they decided to deal with her.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bashir Makama, confirmed the reported, saying that he had ordered the DPO in Katsina-Ala to transfer the case to the state CID for further investigation.

Makama assured the public of police action, explaining that rape was a capital offence and no police officer could play with it. He said the investigation was in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

