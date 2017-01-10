Suspected Cultists Abduct, Gang-rape SS2 Student in Benue

Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists abducted and gang-raped a Senior Secondary School 2 student (name withheld) in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Punch reports.

The gang’s allegedly led by one Torkula who is said to be a notorious cultist, abducted the 15-year-old girl, on January 5, an SS2 student of the College of Education Demonstration Secondary School along Ter Katsina-Ala street a stone throw to her house.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, who went into coma after the rape, is being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

The victim’s father, Mr. Terlanga Ugba, told newsmen at the hospital in Makurdi on Monday, that his daughter left home at about 11am on January 5 to buy some tailoring materials for her sewing work but never returned.

Ugba said they searched for her in the hospitals, churches and friends’ houses but did not find her until the following day when he lodged a formal complaint with the Katsina-Ala Police Station.

The girl’s father narrated that a church member later called to inform him that she saw his daughter with a suspected notorious cultist (name withheld).

Ugba said he organised another search party to comb all the criminal hideouts in Katsina-Ala until they found the girl being dragged out from one of the hideouts by the river bank to cover the tracks of the crime.

He said the search party arrested the suspect with the help of some Okada riders and took him and the girl to the police station.

According to him, he was later asked by the police to take the girl to the hospital for medical attention while they detained the suspect.

She said that she was blindfolded and taken to an unknown place where they gave her four injections.

She told her father and the doctor that she was not given water or any food for the two days they kept her there, adding that they forced her to smoke weeds while they took turns to rape her.

She added that the suspects, three in number, told her that they subjected her to the uncivilised act because she was a snub.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bashir Makama, confirmed the incident, saying that he had ordered the DPO in Katsina-Ala to transfer the case to the state CID for further investigation.

