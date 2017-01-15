Suspected Fraud Syndicate Leader & His Gang Arrested in Lagos

Segun Akintola, a suspected leader of a syndicate that specializes in defrauding innocent citizens has been arrested by officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command. The suspect, popularly known as Okadigbo, was apprehended by the Decoy Team of the squad at his shrine in the Ijora area of the state, over […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

