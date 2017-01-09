Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 5 in Delta

Two cousins from Eku community residing in the Delta’s State University community, Abraka, have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at their farm, Vanguard reports.

The death of the cousins happened on the same day two males and a female, indigenes of Obiaruku community, were also reportedly killed at a separate farm inside a forest reserve along the Abraka-Benin, Urhoka-Abraka Road.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, a resident of the community, who gave his name as Progress Aganbi, said: “They had gone to the farm last week Tuesday. When they did not return, a search party was sent out the following day. “They were discovered dead at separate locations by a river bank near their farm.”

Though the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Anomiaka, could not give details of the incident when contacted, a senior officer at the Abraka Police Station, who confirmed the killings, gave the names of the brothers as Akpovona Felix and Sunday Akpupu.

The police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Felix, a father of five, was shot in the chest, while the five fingers of his cousin, Sunday, who is a member of the vigilante group at the Bembo area of Abraka, were chopped off.” … as boundary dispute claims one Also, one person was confirmed dead as a result of boundary dispute between his Erhiephihor community in Udu council area of Delta State and their neighbouring Edjophe community, Ughelli South council area of the state last week.

A senior police officer at the Otu Jeremi Police Division, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that though details of the incident is still sketchy, the victim, identified as Omote Office, died as a result of multiple machete cuts on his body.

Describing the killing of Omote as unwarranted, the Urhobo Place of Pride, UPP, a pressure group in the state, condemned the incident, lamenting the inability of leaders in the area to nip the impasse at its early stage.

The group, in a statement by its National President and Secretary, Sunny Basikoro and Sunny Utuedor, respectively, said: “Both communities have been having an unresolved land dispute.The Delta State government should respond, calm nerves and save the situation from degenerating further.”

