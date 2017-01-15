Suspected Hoodlums Beats Ibadan Traditional Chief To Stupor

Suspected hoodlums has beaten the embattled traditional chief (Baale) Of Olode, Chief Lukman Ilufemiloye Alao to stupor for challenging his unlawful removal from office.

He was said to have been attacked by suspected thugs of the newly appointed Baale.

Trouble started for Alao when he went to the ancient town to deposit an injunction he got from the court to inform the members of the community of the impending suit challenging his removal when thugs suspected to be working for the incumbent pounced on him.

Alao who was in company of his wife, Rashidat Alao and younger brother were mercilessly beaten and his Lexus jeep (Rx 330) vandalized.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his assailants to reporters at Adeoyo Medical hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan on Saturday, the embattled Baale said the thugs which were too many for him to count ran after him from the community immediately they saw his car close to the market, giving him a hot chase with motorcycles but that he was eventually caught when his car suddenly stopped working as a result of the roughness of the road couple with the haste he drove.

Aside from his car that was badly damaged with stone, the Baale said N150, 000 cash was stolen from him couple with his other material belongings such as gold necklace, wristwatch, gold ring and his shoes, all valued at hundreds of thousand

Alao, who noted that his removal couldn’t have been less illegal maintained that he was neither informed, called or even showed any evidence or petition written against him before the news of his removal filtered around town

Noting that he would be willing to abide by whatever decision or judgment the court rules on the matter, Alao said the reason he decided to challenge his removal in the court is to prove that if indeed the Olubadan has evidence of wrong doings against him, he would have been summoned to the palace, strip of the titles and his certificate of title conferment withdrawn from him

“I had gone to the community, where I reside to paste a court injunction I got challenging my illegal removal as Baale when thugs suspected to be working with Dauda Odeyemi (Ejo) started chasing my car.

“They started the chase from Fatusi but my car broke down and the thugs with about 70 motorcycles carrying at least 3 thugs pounced on me, my wife and younger brother who were with me in the car.

“We were beaten but because I was the target, I was heavily beaten. My car was damaged, the N150,000 cash in my pocket was stolen. My gold necklace, ring and wristwatch were also stolen.

“I was thereafter rushed to the Olubadan palace to show the king what they had done to me before I was eventually taken to the hospital.

“My removal was illegal because I was never informed, called or even showed any evidence or petition written against me before the news filtered around town.

“Although, I would be willing to abide by whatever decision or judgment of the court, but I have decided to challenge my removal in the court to prove that if indeed there are evidences of wrong doings against me, I would have been summoned to the palace, stripped of me title and my certificate of title conferment withdrawn from me, but that was not to be.

Meanwhile, two of the suspected thugs that attacked the deposed Baale were yesterday granted bail after the arraignment, Thursday.

The case which was between the commissioner of Police (claimant) versus Odeyemi Abdul wasiu, 47 and Musibau Lawal, 47 (claimants) held at Court 5, Magistrate Court, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The charge sheet marked MC/43C/2017 accused the duo on a-four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony to wit; assault occasioning harm.

“That you, Odeyemi Abdul wasiu ‘m’, Musibau Lawal ‘m’ and others now at large on the 11th day of January, 2017 at about 4pm at Olode town, Ibadan in the Ibadan Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit; assault occasioning harm and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you, Odeyemi Abdul wasiu ‘m’, Musibau Lawal ‘m’ and others now at large on the same date, time and place at the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully assault one Chief Lukman Alao ‘m’ as a result he sustained injuries all over his body and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you, Odeyemi Abdul wasiu ‘m’, Musibau Lawal ‘m’ and others now at large on the same date, time and place at the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully assault one Rasidat Alao ‘f’ as a result she sustained injury on her face and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“That you, Odeyemi Abdulwasiu ‘m’, Musibau Lawal ‘m’ and others now at large on the same date, time and place at the aforesaid Magisterial District, did unlawfully damage the following vehicles wind screen (1) Lexus 330 Jeep with Reg. No Baale Olode and (2) Nissan Altima Car with registration number OLORI Olode value yet unknown property of Chief Lukman Alao ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.”, the charge sheet reads.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

