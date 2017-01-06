Suspected kidnappers who raped victim & still collected N2m tell their story

A 32-year-old kidnap suspect, Desmond Ozo, yesterday, narrated to journalists in Benin how his gang kidnapped and raped a middle-aged woman (names withheld) serially.

Ozo, who was arrested alongside three other members of his gang, namely Innocent Lucky, 27; Roland Ode, 22, and Friday Dominion, 26, had kidnapped their victim in Benin and raped her after collecting N2 million ransom from her relations.

When asked if he used condom, Ozo said:



“I did not use condom, while raping her.”

Luck, however, ran out of them, when they were arrested by operatives of Edo State Police Command on New Year day.

Narrating how they were arrested, one of the gang members, Innocent Lucky, said the four of them were driving along Sapele Road, when the operatives, who were on patrol, nabbed them.

The kidnappers were among the 85 suspects arrested for various crimes, ranging from robbery, murder, cultism, stealing and impersonation. And paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

