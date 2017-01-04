Armed men storm prison in Philippines, freeing more than 150 inmates – Daily Sabah
Inquirer.net
Armed men storm prison in Philippines, freeing more than 150 inmates
Daily Sabah
Suspected rebels staged the Philippines' biggest jailbreak Wednesday when they stormed a dilapidated jail in the violence-plagued south of the country, freeing 158 inmates and killing a guard, authorities said. The attack added to a long history of …
