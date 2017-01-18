Suspended search for MH370 can restart with new evidence- Australian govt.

Australia’s Transport Minister, Darren Chester on Wednesday said his government has not ruled out future underwater search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 so long as “credible new evidence” arises. Chester made the remark following joint statement made by China, Australia and Malaysia that the “largest search in aviation history” had been suspended following…

The post Suspended search for MH370 can restart with new evidence- Australian govt. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

