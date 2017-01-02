Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) & UN-Habitat Empower Youth through the Provision of Training Courses on Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Technologies

The Office of The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in partnership with UN-Habitat (United Nations Settlement Programmes) has developed a program to empower the youth through the provision of training courses on energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies. The main objective of the program is to involve the youth […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

