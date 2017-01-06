SWAN commends Aregbesola for renaming Prime FC
The Osun State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has lauded the Government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for giving state identity to Prime FC of Osogbo by renaming it Osun United FC. This commendation was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of SWAN in Osun, Mr Adeyemi Aboderin, and made […]
