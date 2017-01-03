Pages Navigation Menu

Swansea hires Ancelotti’s assistant, Clement as coach – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Swansea hires Ancelotti's assistant, Clement as coach
Swansea City have announced the appointment of Paul Clement as their head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal. A statement on the club's website read “Swansea City is delighted to announce Paul Clement as the club's new head coach. “The 44-year-old …
