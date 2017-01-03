Swansea hires Ancelotti’s assistant, Clement as coach – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Swansea hires Ancelotti's assistant, Clement as coach
Vanguard
Swansea City have announced the appointment of Paul Clement as their head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal. A statement on the club's website read “Swansea City is delighted to announce Paul Clement as the club's new head coach. “The 44-year-old …
Paul Clement appointed as Swansea City manager on two-and-a-half-year deal
Paul Clement excited by Swansea `challenge´
'Dynamic' Clement appointed Swansea manager
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG