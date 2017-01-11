Swansea Hoping To Complete Deals For Tottenham’s Tom Carroll And Norwich’s Martin Olsson

New Swansea boss Paul Clement is looking to kickstart their survival bid with moves for Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll and Norwich defender Martin Olsson, according to the Telegraph.

Carroll, 24, has been on the fringes of the Spurs team this season and could be available for £8million, while the paper reports that Swansea have agreed a £5m fee for left-back Olsson

Olsson, the Sweden international, is expected to complete his move to Swansea by the end of the week. His arrival should hasten Neil Taylor’s departure, with Crystal Palace understood to be keen.

The post Swansea Hoping To Complete Deals For Tottenham’s Tom Carroll And Norwich’s Martin Olsson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

