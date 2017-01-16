Swansea Linked With Move For Former Chelsea Winger Gael Kakuta

Swansea are keen to sign former Chelsea forward Gael Kakuta, according to L’Equipe.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Chinese side Hebei China Fortune until the end of the season. Kakuta and Swansea manager Paul Clement worked together at Chelsea.

Kakuta joined Chelsea from Lens in 2007, but was controversially given a four-month ban by FIFA in 2009 for breaching his contract with the French club in order to force a move to Stamford Bridge.

He was also fined £685,000 in the tapping up row and the Blues were also banned from signing any players in the next two transfer windows due to their involvement in persuading him to break his deal.

Kakuta struggled for regular first team action with Chelsea and had loan spells with Fulham, Bolton, Dijon, Vitesse, Lazio and Rayo Vallecano.

The 25-year-old Frenchman permanently moved to La Liga side Sevilla in June 2015, but once again struggled to make his mark and opted to join Hebei China Fortune in February last year.

He has scored two goals in 24 appearances for Hebei China Fortune

