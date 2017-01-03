Swansea Name Third Head Coach This Season
Paul Clement Gets His First Big Test The revolving doors at Premier League side, Swansea City appears to be well oiled as two managers have already been fired this season and swiftly replaced. The first managerial casualty at struggling Swansea was Francesco Guidolin who was fired on his birthday. He was swiftly replaced by Bob …
The post Swansea Name Third Head Coach This Season appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG