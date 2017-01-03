Pages Navigation Menu

Swansea Name Third Head Coach This Season

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Paul Clement Gets His First Big Test The revolving doors at Premier League side, Swansea City appears to be well oiled as two managers have already been fired this season and swiftly replaced. The first managerial casualty at struggling Swansea was Francesco Guidolin who was fired on his birthday. He was swiftly replaced by Bob …

