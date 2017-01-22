Swansea stun Liverpool in EPL upset

Liverpool was shocked at home on Saturday in the Premier League 3-2, falling to lowly Swansea City. The Reds blew a big chance to stay in the Premier League race, rallying from a 2-0 deficit before conceding 16 minutes from time. After Fernando Llorente scored in the 48th and 52nd minutes to give the Swans …

The post Swansea stun Liverpool in EPL upset appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

