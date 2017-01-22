Pages Navigation Menu

Swansea stun Liverpool in EPL upset

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool was shocked at home on Saturday in the Premier League 3-2, falling to lowly Swansea City. The Reds blew a big chance to stay in the Premier League race, rallying from a 2-0 deficit before conceding 16 minutes from time. After Fernando Llorente scored in the 48th and 52nd minutes to give the Swans …

