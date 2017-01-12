Swansea To Keep Chelsea Target, Llorente At Stadium Of Light

Paul Clement, Swansea City’s new manager has insisted he does not want to let either Gylfi Sigurdsson or Fernando Llorente go.

The former Bayern Munich assistant manager is not keen on selling his star players, despite Chelsea and Everton interested in both players.

Clement says he cannot guarantee that the duo will stay put at the stadium of light, but thinks they’re happy at the club.

“Llorente is a very good player, experienced at the highest level and important to this team. It is just links, there has been no contact,” said Clement.

“I want to keep Gylfi here, he is similar to Llorente. We are in a situation where we want to win games and to give you a chance of doing that you need your best players.

“You need to keep your best players and they are two of the best players the team has got. You would possibly expect interest, but they are contracted, they are motivated, focused on what we need to do to move this team forward.

“I can’t say anything will or won’t happen, there is a lot of speculation and gossip, but there has been no conversation between me, the players, the club, the other clubs, it is just down to work.”

The post Swansea To Keep Chelsea Target, Llorente At Stadium Of Light appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

