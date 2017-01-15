Sweet Painful Torture! Meet 30 year-old Woman Who Can’t Stop Having Orgasms (Photo + Video)

30 year-old American, Cara Anaya, can have as many as 180 org’asms in two hours; she has been diagnosed with Persistent Gen’ital Aro’usal Disorder, which means she has to endure constant aro’usal for up to six hours a day.

The incurable disorder started 3 years ago for the mother-of-one. She said she went shopping one day and walking through the store, she suddenly found herself aro’used by everything in sight, smells in the air and everything she touched. Confused, she began to panic, but the aro’usal continued until she fell to the floor and had multiple org’asms.

Cara says she now avoids being in public or remaining in open spaces and had to leave her job as a waitress. She said she can have spontaneous embarrassing org’asms in the supermarket, on a school run – and even in the playground. Cara said;

“It is embarrassing and confusing and humiliating. When you are around children you feel like a pervert because you have all these really strong feelings rushing through your body at the same time. It has devastated my involvement in my son’s life because I feel too dirty to be a part of it. It will build and build and build inside me and it’s overwhelming. It makes me giggle because of the momentary high, and outwardly I look okay, but inwardly it’s a torture.’

She’s married to Tony Carlisi (pictured), who says he’s fed up with the situation and hurts that his wife is going through something like this.

Watch her have an org’asm in the video below:

