Sydney New Year’s Eve 2016 fireworks – The Canberra Times
|
The Canberra Times
|
Sydney New Year's Eve 2016 fireworks
The Canberra Times
Sydney welcomes 2017 with extravagance and colour. Follow us on Twitter and check out our photography club Clique. Previous slide. Next slide. The midnight New Year's Eve fireworks on Sydney Harbour, viewed from Mrs Macquarie's Chair. Photo: Wolter …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG