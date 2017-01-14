‘Sylva Not Aware Of Reconciliation Process In Bayelsa APC’

Loyalists of the former governor of Bayelsa State and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva have yesterday dismissed the decision by a faction of the Party led by Chief Tiwei Orunimighe to set up a reconciliation committee to unite the alleged warring members of the Party, describing the action as “frivolous” and “unnecessary”.

They also confirmed that though the state leader of the Party, Chief Timipre Sylva is not aware of any crack within the party and need for reconciliation, the action of the embattled Party chairman, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe is a clear act of premeditating the decision of the National Executive Committee on his alleged anti-party act.

While the convener of the Timipre Sylva Movement, Comrade Melford Esinte told LEADERSHIP Weekend that though Chief Timipre Sylva is not aware of Tiwei’s action, he is never part of such reconciliation committee rumoured to have been set up.”

The Organising Secretary of the Party, Sir Tonye Okio, said the state chapter of the APC does not have any crisis or division that could have necessitated a reconciliation process.

Both Comrade Melford Esinte and Sir Tonye Okio told with LEADERSHIP Weekend via email at the weekend in Yenagoa.

