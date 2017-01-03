Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Syrian rebel groups threaten to freeze peace talks

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Twelve Syrian rebel groups on Tuesday announced that they would freeze any discussions linked to the planned peace negotiations in Kazakh. In a joint statement in Damascus, they said that the action was due to “breaches” by the Syrian Government in a four-day old ceasefire. The statement by the groups noted that “because of the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Syrian rebel groups threaten to freeze peace talks appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.