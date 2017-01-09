T.I. Pens Open Letter to President Barack Obama: “You Shook Up and Woke Up a Generation”
With President Barack Obama’s presidency coming to an end, many people are feeling some type way, and T.I. recently penned out his feelings in an open letter to Obama, praising his work over the last eight years and elaborating on how Obama impacted him personally. It’s a moment of reality for many of Obama’s fans […]
