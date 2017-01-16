Sevilla 2 – 1 Real Madrid, 2016/17 La Liga: Player Ratings – Managing Madrid
|
The Express Tribune
|
Sevilla 2 – 1 Real Madrid, 2016/17 La Liga: Player Ratings
Managing Madrid
Did not have much to do in the first half but effectively dealt with the shots that he faced such as Nasri's left footed drive from inside the box. Showed composure when he was on the ball with good passing and relatively accurate clearances. In the …
Zinedine Zidane refuses to blame Sergio Ramos after own goal in Sevilla defeat
Sevilla vs Real Madrid Late Jovetic winner ends Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run
Ramos sees reverse in fortunes as Real's record run ends
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG